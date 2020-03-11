Telangana government reduced funds for education: Congress senior leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the State government has reduced funds for the education-related schemes, senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Tuesday accused the government of hatching a ‘deep conspiracy’ to deprive higher education for students belonging to Dalit, tribal, BC and minority communities.

In a press statement, the Congress leader alleged that in the 2019-20 Budget, the government had allocated Rs 3,642 crore for various education-related schemes of SC, ST, BC and minority students, but that has been reduced to Rs 2,372 crore in the 2020-21 Budget.

He wanted to know why there was a reduction of Rs 1,270 crore when the State government has increased the overall Budget by Rs 40,000 crore.

‘Revise Budget’

Shabbir Ali demanded that the govt to revise the Budget figures to restore higher allocations for education schemes