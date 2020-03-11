Telangana government releases Rs 235 crore for salary of TSRTC staff during strike
The Finance Department issued orders to this effect, on Wednesday in pursuance of the promise made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to the RTC staff.
