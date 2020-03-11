Home States Telangana

Telangana government sets in motion sale of Rajiv Swagruha Corpn assets

State government on Tuesday issued a GO constituting a high-power committee to work out the modalities to dispose of all assets of the TRSCL

Published: 11th March 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

buildings

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days after presenting the State Budget 2020-21 — which depended mainly on proceeds of the sale of valuable lands in the State to support welfare schemes — the State government on Tuesday initiated the process for selling the assets of Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Limited (TRSCL).The government on Tuesday issued a GO constituting a high-power committee to work out the modalities for the disposal of all assets of the TRSCL. The committee will be headed by senior IAS officers Chitra Ramachandran (Housing), K Ramakrishna Rao (Finance) and Arvind Kumar (Municipal).
It may be mentioned here that the State government, in the Budget, had proposed to sell the lands of the Deccan Infrastructure and Land Holdings Limited (DILL) and the Housing Board.

The TRS government took back around 5,000 acres of land belonging to the DILL in 2015, which were earlier allotted by YS Rajasekhara Reddy government for the construction of townships around Hyderabad. The Housing Board also has 870 acres of land in the State, which will be auctioned by the government sooner or later to generate revenues for the implementation of welfare and developmental schemes. According to an estimate, Rajiv Swagruha Corporation has over 3,800 acres of lands.
With this, the activities of the Housing Board, which began in combined Andhra Pradesh in 1960, the Rajiv Swagruha and the DIIL will be ceased permanently. The government will focus only on the construction of one lakh more 2BHK houses in 2020-21, besides giving financial aid to people enabling them to construct one lakh 2BHK houses in their own lands.

Middle-class in the lurch
The Rajiv Swagruha, DILL and Housing Board mainly focussed the needs of the middle class and lower middle class citizens all these years. With the sale of lands of these institutions, the dreams of the middle class people to own a house will most likely be shattered.In the GO issued on Tuesday, the Housing Department proposed to dispose of all the assets of Rajiv Swagruha, which includes flats in Hyderabad, through open auction.

Grinding halt
Rajiv Swagruha’ was launched by YSR government to cater to the needs of the middle class. The Rajiv Swagruha Corporation ambitiously planned to take up 32 projects at an estimated cost of about `8,504 crore. However, the corporation was able to complete only 20 projects during the 2008- 2011 period. Soon, the activities of the Rajiv Swagruha came to a grinding halt owing to a severe financial crisis

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajiv Swagruha Corporation sale
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp