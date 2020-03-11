Telangana government sets in motion sale of Rajiv Swagruha Corpn assets

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days after presenting the State Budget 2020-21 — which depended mainly on proceeds of the sale of valuable lands in the State to support welfare schemes — the State government on Tuesday initiated the process for selling the assets of Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Limited (TRSCL).The government on Tuesday issued a GO constituting a high-power committee to work out the modalities for the disposal of all assets of the TRSCL. The committee will be headed by senior IAS officers Chitra Ramachandran (Housing), K Ramakrishna Rao (Finance) and Arvind Kumar (Municipal).

It may be mentioned here that the State government, in the Budget, had proposed to sell the lands of the Deccan Infrastructure and Land Holdings Limited (DILL) and the Housing Board.

The TRS government took back around 5,000 acres of land belonging to the DILL in 2015, which were earlier allotted by YS Rajasekhara Reddy government for the construction of townships around Hyderabad. The Housing Board also has 870 acres of land in the State, which will be auctioned by the government sooner or later to generate revenues for the implementation of welfare and developmental schemes. According to an estimate, Rajiv Swagruha Corporation has over 3,800 acres of lands.

With this, the activities of the Housing Board, which began in combined Andhra Pradesh in 1960, the Rajiv Swagruha and the DIIL will be ceased permanently. The government will focus only on the construction of one lakh more 2BHK houses in 2020-21, besides giving financial aid to people enabling them to construct one lakh 2BHK houses in their own lands.

Middle-class in the lurch

The Rajiv Swagruha, DILL and Housing Board mainly focussed the needs of the middle class and lower middle class citizens all these years. With the sale of lands of these institutions, the dreams of the middle class people to own a house will most likely be shattered.In the GO issued on Tuesday, the Housing Department proposed to dispose of all the assets of Rajiv Swagruha, which includes flats in Hyderabad, through open auction.

Grinding halt

Rajiv Swagruha’ was launched by YSR government to cater to the needs of the middle class. The Rajiv Swagruha Corporation ambitiously planned to take up 32 projects at an estimated cost of about `8,504 crore. However, the corporation was able to complete only 20 projects during the 2008- 2011 period. Soon, the activities of the Rajiv Swagruha came to a grinding halt owing to a severe financial crisis