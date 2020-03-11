Telangana High Court notice to Hajipur murder convict Srinivas Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the convict Marri Srinivas Reddy, who was awarded death sentence by the trial court in the Hajipur rape and murder cases. The bench also issued notice to the State in the appeal filed by Srinivas Reddy challenging the order of Nalgonda sessions court for awarding death sentence to him.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy is dealing with the proceedings for confirmation of the death sentence, and appeal filed by the convict. On February 6, the First Additional district and sessions judge, Nalgonda, awarded capital punishment to Srinivas Reddy after finding him guilty in the rape and murder cases. Aggrieved with the lower court order, Srinivas Reddy filed an appeal in the high court.