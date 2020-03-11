Telangana High Court to hear petition against BIE’s ‘one minute late’ rule

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana HC will hear a PIL challenging the ‘one minute late’ rule issued by the SBIE to conduct the Intermediate exams, on Wednesday.

The petitioner, filed by advocate Rapolu Bhaskar, submitted that as per a circular issued by the BIE, any student who comes late even by one minute will not be permitted in the examination hall to write the test. He said that the career of these students would be affected and that it might lead to physical and mental stress, or even suicides.

The students come in late because of several reasons such as traffic problems, family issues, mistakes in hall tickets, distance between their homes and the examination centre, ill-health and so on, he added.