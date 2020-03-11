Telangana teen kills self after parents deny her phone

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Upset over being denied a new smartphone, an Intermediate student from Domakonda village consumed poison in a suicide bid on Sunday. She died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning.

According to Sub-Inspector (SI) A Rajeshwar Goud, K Mounika, a 16-year-old studying in a private college in Kamareddy, had asked her parents to get her smartphone. Her parents agreed to get her the phone after her final exams.

Unhappy with this, she consumed an unknown poison. When she complained of a severe stomach ache that night, her parents rushed her to Kamareddy Government Hospital. As he condition worsened, she was shifted to Yashodha Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday.