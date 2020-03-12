STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ABVP, PDSU members lathi-charged for trying to barge into Telangana Assembly

They said the students were only trying to bring their problems to the notice of the State’s rulers at the Assembly.

Published: 12th March 2020 08:01 AM

Police arresting ABVP activists when they tried to barge into Assembly in Hyderabad on Wednesday against allocation of less funds for Education in the Budget

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed when police resorted to lathi-charge ABVP activists while they were trying to barge into Assembly premises on Wednesday with an aim to draw the attention of the government to the meagre allocation of funds for education in the 2020-21 State Budget.

The ABVP activists, who arrived in groups, squatted at the Assembly gate for some time demanding that they be allowed inside to make a representation to the government that education sector needed a better treatment in the Budget.

Even some students started raising slogans, others, including girls, tried to scale the entrance gates to the Assembly when the police used force to disburse them.

In the process, some of the students were injured. The members of Progressive Democratic Student’s Union (PDSU) also arrived at the Assembly to join the protest.

Police arrested around 200 ABVP activists and a few PDSU members and registered cases.

BJP, Congress condemn action

Meanwhile, many political leaders, including BJP’s Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, senior leader K Laxman, chief spokesperson for TS Krishna Saagar Rao and Congress’ Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya condemned the police action against students.

They said the students were only trying to bring their problems to the notice of the State’s rulers at the Assembly.

TAGS
Telangana budget ABVP PDSU
