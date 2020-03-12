STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akbaruddin cautions Telangana government over real estate sector boom

Akbaruddin wanted an explanation from Finance Minister T Harish Rao on how the State is going to realise the estimated revenue through sale of lands.

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi expressed doubts over the State achieving its revenue receipt targets, especially Rs 14,500 crore through the sale of lands in 2020-21 Budget.

Initiating the general discussion on the Budget 2020-21 in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Akbaruddin wanted an explanation from Finance Minister T Harish Rao on how the State is going to realise the estimated revenue through sale of lands.

He recalled that the State did not get any revenue through the sale of lands in 2019-20, while it raised Rs 848 crore in 2018-19. In the last five years, between 2014-15 and 2018-19, the State proposed to get Rs 33,900 crore through the sale of government lands. However, the State realised only Rs 3,987 crore in the last five years. “How you are going to achieve your target in 2020-21?” Akbaruddin asked.

While terming the 2020-21 Budget“ambitious”, Akbaruddin cautioned the government that while the real estate sector is not doing well across the country, it is booming only in State. The MLA also raised apprehensions over “soaring public debt”.

“In June 2014, the public debt was only Rs 61,711 crore. But, now the public debt including the government’s guarantees would be Rs 3.3 lakh crore. It seems that there is no other option but to raise extra budgetary financial resources, if the revenue receipt targets are not achieved,” Akbaruddin said.

Package for Old City
While expressing delight over the State government announcing Rs 10,000 crore for the development of Hyderabad in 2020-21 Budget, Akbaruddin also wanted the government to provide Rs 10,000 crore package for the Old City for next five years. He also requested the government to constitute TS Wakf Council, which exists in Karnataka since 1992, for sanctioning of developmental works.

