STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Bandi Sanjay Kumar makes it to top as BJP Telangana chief

This is because he beat the incumbent K Laxman who has been a formidable force in fighting both the TRS and the AIMIM. Sanjay Kumar, an unassuming leader, has remained a silent worker all through.

Published: 12th March 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Telangana chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP Telangana chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By S Anil Kumar
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s rise to the top position of BJP state unit, though on the cards for quite some time now, came as a surprise for some.

This is because he beat the incumbent K Laxman who has been a formidable force in fighting both the TRS and the AIMIM. Sanjay Kumar, an unassuming leader, has remained a silent worker all through.

Born on July 11, 1971, he completed his secondary schooling at Sri Saraswathi Shishu Mandir in Karimnagar in 1986.

He was active in the RSS since his formative days, joining the Hindu outfit at the age of 12. He later obtained his Master’s degree in Public Administration from the Madurai Kamaraj University in Tamil Nadu in 2014.

ALSO READ: Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar appointed as BJP Telangana president

He was involved in ABVP activities as well as those of the RSS student wing, and eventually became town president and a State executive member of the organisation.

He was also involved in the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the BJPs youth wing, and occupied leadership positions in the organisation, holding posts of town secretary, town president and in-charge of Tamil Nadu in 1996.

When veteran leader LK Advani took out Suraj Rath Yatra for 35 days, he shouldered the responsibility of ensuring seamless functioning of Advani’s juggernaut.

In 2005, he was elected a municipal corporator for 48th division of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, and served in this role until he resigned in 2019, after his election to the Lok Sabha.

The party fielded him in Karimnagar in 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections, but he could not win the poll battles. In 2019, the BJP fielded him from the Karimnagar LS seat against incumbent TRS MP B Vinod Kumar and former Congress MP Ponnam Prabhakar and he went on to beat the duo to clinch the seat.

His election was considered something of a surprise due to the BJP’s prior lack of significant strength in Telangana, as well as the fact that both his opponents were politically well-established.

With his election to the Lok Sabha, Sanjay Kumar became a giant-killer and one of the four BJP MPs from Telangana, a historic first for the party.

In addition to being an MP, Sanjay also served as a spokesperson for the Telangana State unit of the BJP and now he has stepped into the new position to lead the party in the State.

Laxman, meanwhile, exhibited sportive spirit by congratulating Sanjay and wished him success in his new role.

He also thanked the party for reposing faith in him by entrusting him with leading the party in Telangana. BJP’s chief spokesperson in Telangana, K Krishna Saagar Rao, also welcomed the appointment of Sanjay and wished him all success.

When Bandi ensured historic first victory

BJP fielded him in Karimnagar in 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections, but he could not win the poll battles. In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP fielded him in Karimnagar against incumbent TRS MP B Vinod Kumar and former Congress MP Ponnam Prabhakar and he went on to clinch the seat.

His election was considered something of a surprise due to the BJP’s prior lack of significant strength in Telangana, as well as the fact that both his opponents were politically well-established. Sanjay Kumar became a giant-killer and one of the four BJP MPs from the State, a historic first for the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Kumar Telangana BJP Telangana chief
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp