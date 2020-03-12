IOC: Most outlets already selling Bharat Stage VI standard fuel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) standard of petrol and diesel to which India is set to formally shift to from April 1, is already being sold at most fuel outlets in Telangana, informed R Sravan S Rao, Executive Director and State head, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

He said that almost the entire fuel being sold at around 1,100 IOC outlets in the State conforms to the BS-VI standards.

Petrol and diesel of BS-VI is cleaner than the previous standard, BS-IV. Rao said that the oil industry in India has invested around Rs 28,000 crore and IOC itself spent Rs 17,000 crore for upgrading its capacities to produce BS-VI standard fuel. As a result, there might be a hike in fuel prices once it is formally launched.

Rao said that the oil terminal being constructed at a cost of Rs 611 crores at Malkapur near Nalgonda by the IOC will be completed in 18-24 months.

He also announced that to meet increase in LPG demand, additional LPG tankage of 2,400 MT is being envisaged at the Cherlapally LPG plant at a cost of `36 crore.