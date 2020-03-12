Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme package 10 trial run begins

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The trial run began on four motors in the tenth package of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) to divert Godavari waters from Asia’s biggest open surge pool near Mid-Manair to Ananthagiri reservoir on Wednesday.

The 92-metre-deep giant surge pool is located on the outskirts of Thippapur village in Illanthakunta mandal in Karimnagar district. The water will reach Ananthagiri reservoir, located on the borders of Siddipet and Rajanna-Sircilla districts.

“Of the four pumps, the trial run for one pump was successfully conducted on Wednesday,” said KLIS engineer-in-chief B Hariram. The trial run for the remaining three pumps would be completed by Thursday, the ENC said.

From Ananthagiri, the Godavari waters would be diverted up to Konda Pochamma sagar by the end of this month, he said.

The four pumps in the tenth package had 106 MW capacity each and they would lift one tmcft water daily. These motors would lift water up to 101.20 metres.

“Due to the daily monitoring by the CM KCR and his timely guidance, the pumping of water to Ananthagiri Sagar is successfully started,” Hariram said.