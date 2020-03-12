KTR asked to help 119 Telangana staffers come home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kollapur MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy requested Municipal, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to bring around 119 employees of Telangana origin, who are working for Srisailam project in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, back to Telangana.

Reddy met Rama Rao at the lobbies of the Assembly on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum to this effect.

The oustees of Srisailam were given postings in the project in 1980-81. But, since the bifurcation of the State, they have been asking the government to bring them back to TS.

Rama Rao assured that he would do justice to the oustees working for Srisailam.

Later, Harshavardhan Reddy also called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with a request to release water to Veepanagandla and Chinnambavi mandals from Gopaldinne reservoir.

The Chief Minister immediately directed Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar to release water to the two mandals in Kollapur.