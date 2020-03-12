Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy’s bail petition dismissed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy’s bail petition was dismissed by the IX Metropolitan Magistrate court at Kukatpally on Wednesday.

Revanth Reddy counsel said that they will move the district court or High Court on Thursday. Speaking to Express, Revanth’s counsel Panduranga Reddy, said: “The investigating officials sought for dismissal of bail petition stating that the case is under investigation and he might influence the case.”

Another advocate, Rammohan Reddy, who is also closely following the case, wondered, “How can the court deny bail while it granted bail to other accused, including the one who flew the drone.”

Revanth Reddy was accused of abetting to capture IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s farmhouse located at Janwada by using drone cameras.

Revanth, who was arrested by the Narsingi police, is currently in Cherlapally Central Prison.

Tension at residence

Tension prevailed at the residence of TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy when a number of his followers gathered at his residence in Banjara Hills after the Kukatpally court dismissed his bail petition on Wednesday.

A large of number of police personnel were deployed at Revanth’s residence and they tried to prevent the Congress activists from entering the premises.

The Police also asked the family members not to come out from the house.