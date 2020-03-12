Newly appointed BJP Telangana chief Sanjay never shies away from furthering party’s ideology

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who has been appointed as president of Telangana State unit of the BJP, has traits that set him apart as a leader from the callow crowd.

The 48-year-old, a dyed in the wool RSS activist, never hesitates to exploit any opportunity to further the cause of Hindutva and thus help the saffron party’s fortunes.

The way he often takes on TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Oawisi explains to what extent he could go to build the fortunes of the party.

Sanjay Kumar remained a low profile leader till the Lok Sabha elections last year. But, when he brought down incumbent MP B Vinod Kumar, whose victory was never in doubt, the people in the State sat up and began taking notice of the BJP leader.

In the election, he could trounce Vinod Kumar with a margin of nearly 89, 000 votes, no mean task for one who was fighting his maiden Lok Saha battle.

What had helped him in the election was that the people who saw a champion in him for Hindutva cause voted for him when Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, while addressing a rally spoke disparagingly of Hindus, calling them: “hinduvlua, bonduvula?” As there was Sanjay Kumar, a candidate in whose veins RSS ideology courses through, in the fray for Karimangar Lok Sabha seat, they came out in big numbers and supported him, dumping the TRS’ Vinod Kumar.

Furious with police

When TSRTC strike was in full swing, Sanjay Kumar seized the opportunity to discredit the TRS government.

He spent two full days at the residence of RTC driver Babu, who died of cardiac arrest in Hyderabad while attending a meeting called by the RTC JAC leaders to intensify the strike. After his body was brought to Karimnagar, he visited the family and took part in the funeral procession where he had an argument with the police when one of the officers caught his shirt.

He staged a demonstration at the police commissioner’s office. Sanjay Kumar never took anything lying down.

On the eve of the municipal elections, Sanjay, furious with the police, returned his security men to the government, alleging that they were of no use as they could not protect him when a few persons threw stones at him during campaigning. Even today, he moves around without security.

Addressing a rally in Warangal in January, ahead of local body elections, he threatened to use bombs and knives while dealing with the TRS and AIMIM workers if they tried to disrupt BJP rallies.

“If they use sticks to attack us, we will hit back with knives and if they use knives we will respond with guns,” he had said.

Though there was widespread condemnation for the kind of language he used, he seemed to have hit the bull’s eye as he evoked electrifying response from the crowd which cheered him lustily throughout his speech.