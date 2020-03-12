STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender declares state 'coronavirus-free'

Meanwhile, other states have taken note of Telangana's preparation and have reached out to senior Health Department officials for advice on tackling the spread of coronavirus.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Eatala Rajender declared the State coronavirus-free, as the first and the only positive case in Telangana was tested negative in the second round of testing as well. He would be discharged from hospital on Sunday.

Additionally, the State is all set to get three more testing centres along with the Gandhi Hospital. The government has also been planning on installing Hepa filters at the isolation ward at the hospitals that provide treatment to COVID positive patients.

A Hepa filter, a type of mechanical air filter, works by forcing air through a fine mesh that traps harmful particles such as pollen, pet dander, dust mites, and tobacco smoke. Speaking to the press, the Health Minister said, “As per the protocols, he will be discharged soon. However, he will be kept under home quarantine for 14 days after he is discharged. Now, there is no Coronavirus in Telangana. However, as our neighbouring States were affected, we are taking preemptive measures”.

Sources revealed that the 24-year-old techie was critical when he was brought in. He had bilateral pneumonia (both of his lungs were affected).  

Meanwhile, other states have taken note of Telangana’s preparation and have reached out to senior Health Department officials for advice on tackling the spread of coronavirus.

The Minister added, “The people should understand that coronavirus is curable. In China itself, there is only a 3 per cent mortality rate. And only 14 per cent of people need intensive treatment, while the rest can be cured with symptomatic treatment. However, there are medicines and vaccines that are being tested.”

Speaking on the additional testing facility, he said, “In addition to Gandhi and Osmania Hospitals, the Central government has permitted three more centres, which includes Kakatiya Medical College and Fever Hospital.”

He added, “There is adequate manpower and medicine at these centres. I am reiterating that these are only precautionary measures. There is no need to panic about the virus or the rumours about it.”

