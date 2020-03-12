STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana ranks fourth in India for human trafficking, Jharkhand first, reveals Kishan Reddy

As many as 242 human trafficking cases were reported from the State that year.

Published: 12th March 2020 08:52 AM

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana stood in fourth place in human trafficking in the country in 2018. As many as 242 human trafficking cases were reported from the State that year. With 373 cases, Jharkhand stood in first place.

According to a reply given by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the Union government approved financial assistance to states and UTs for setting up/strengthening Anti Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) in all districts at a total cost of Rs 100 crore under Nirbhaya Fund.

The top five States in human trafficking cases are: Jharkhand (373), Maharashtra (311), Assam (262), Telangana (242) and Andhra Pradesh (240).

Industrial Corridors

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal informed Manne Srinivas Reddy in Lok Sabha that there was no proposal for setting up a SEZ in Telangana by the Central government.

The Union Minister said that the Telangana government had submitted a proposal regarding the establishment of Hyderabad-Nagpur and Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor which was considered by National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) in its meeting in August 2017.

It was further decided that Telangana government may carry out the feasibility study for the project and that the matter may be placed for consideration after the completion of the feasibility study and identifying available land parcels in the region for the project. The proposal when received from the TS government, would be considered by the Central government/NICDIT.

No Impact Of Covid-19 on Granite Industry

Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliament Affairs Pralhad Joshi informed TRS MP Gaddam Ranjith Reddy said that the export statistics did not reflect any reduction in exports of granite to China from Karimnagar.

The Union Minister said that the value of granite and its articles exported from India to China from April, 2018 to January 2019 was $351.41 million and between April 2019 to January 2020 was $359.62 million.

“The export statistics do not reflect any reduction in exports of granite to China. Anticipating the impact of Covid-19 outbreak in China on exports, the government has instructed the industry bodies and Export Promotion Councils to explore potential markets to replace China.

