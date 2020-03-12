STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana releases Rs 235 crore to pay RTC staff salaries for 52-day strike period

He further emphasised that RTC has this year been given a Rs 1,000 crore which will further benefit the employees and the public alike.

TSRTC buses

TSRTC buses (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major announcement, the transport minister announced the release of Rs 235 crore for TSRTC in order to pay outstanding salaries for the month of October and November last year when the 50,000 staff went on an indefinite strike for 52-days.

The news which came on Wednesday spread cheer and joy amidst employees. Speaking to media, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that the State government with this action has shown its commitment towards the welfare of the employees.

“It is noteworthy that the funds have been released in one go and will be credited in the bank account of employees by March 31. The CM’s aspirations to promote the RTC can be seen with his efforts to create a good work culture in the organisation,” said Ajay Kumar. He further emphasised that RTC has this year been given a Rs 1,000 crore which will further benefit the employees and the public alike.

The news has been welcomed by unions across the board. “The step has been welcomed by the employee unions,” said S Babu, president, Employees Union.

The Union member of Telangana Jatiya Mazdoor Union (TMU), Hanumath Mudiraj said the government has taken a very good step towards welfare of people, however, they must also focus on implementing the pay revision due from 2013 and address the issue of stress on RTC staff. Leaders from TMU said the move is welcome, but requires clarity.

“The transport minister should announce that the salary will be credited and those days will be declared as “special leave” so that no cuts are made,” added Kaushalya P, from TMU.

