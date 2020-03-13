STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Harish Rao blasts Bhatti for misleading the House

Finance Minister T Harish Rao blasted Congress MLAs Bhatti Vikramarka and D Sridhar Babu for misleading the House on the developmental activities.

Published: 13th March 2020 09:36 AM

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao blasted Congress MLAs Bhatti Vikramarka and D Sridhar Babu for misleading the House on the developmental activities. In his reply during general discussion on the Budget in the Assembly on Thursday, Harish Rao refuted Bhatti’s comments that the State has been witnessing progressing only in raising the debts and fiscal deficit.

“The State is within the limit of Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBM). As many as 19 States in the country crossed the FRBM limit and raised loans over 25 per cent of their respective GSDPs. But, the State’s total debts to GSDP is just 21.3 per cent,” Harish Rao said.

“The loan amounts are being used for the capital expenditure. We are constructing irrigation projects. Financial discipline is in place in the State,” he added.He said that the Telangana State is progressing in over 20 sectors, including irrigation, agriculture, agriculture production, mines, animal husbandry and power.

“Telangana is number one in these sectors in the country. Can the Congress MLAs see the progress of the State?” he wondered.Giving a point by point counter to the Opposition members’ claims, the Finance Minister said: “You are talking about the fiscal deficit of Rs 33,000 crore. It is our right to raise loans and we will overcome the fiscal deficit.”

Referring to the doubts expressed by the Opposition on realising the non-tax revenue of Rs 30,600 crore, Harish Rao said that the government would focus on revenue generation and improve the internal resources.

The Finance Minister also reiterated that the lands of DILL, Housing Board and Rajiv Swagruha would be auctioned. “We are unable to concentrate on the sale of lands last year due to series of elections,” he said.
New mining policy

Harish Rao also informed the House that the State government would make a new policy for the Mines and Geology and improve mining revenue.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Eatala Rajender refuted the allegations of Bhatti over selling of maize for higher prices by the poultry federation. “As a policy of the government to encourage the poultry industry, two lakh tonnes of maize was given to the poultry federation,” he explained.

He also reiterated that there was no presence of COVID-19 in the State and asked people to eat eggs and chicken.“Due to the rumours spread by some people over Coronavirus, the poultry sector suffered `1,000 crore loss so far,” he said.

T Harish Rao
