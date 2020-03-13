STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Jagga Reddy wants Congress to take action against Revanth

Stating that Revanth left TDP to join Congress thinking he can act according to his whims and fancies, Jagga Reddy asked the party high command to take stringent action against the former.

Published: 13th March 2020 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Groupism in the State unit of Congress party has intensified with many senior Congress leaders expressing their displeasure over the attitude of TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy.

In a fresh row, Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy addressed the media on the Assembly premises on Thursday and said that when the party senior leaders, including himself, were fighting for the sake of people and Revanth has been trying to elevate himself with the unnecessary publicity on the social media.

Stating that Revanth left TDP to join Congress thinking he can act according to his whims and fancies, Jagga Reddy asked the party high command to take stringent action against the former. Claiming that Revanth’s followers are referring to their leader as a lion in the social media posts, Jagga Reddy wanted to know if the “lion wins the Parliament election in Malkajgiri constituency with a margin of just 2,000 votes ?”While stating that Revanth will never realise his dream of becoming the TPCC chief or Chief Minister, he said that he will visit Delhi to personally complain to Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi against Revanth Reddy.

Jagga to meet Sonia
Stating that Revanth will never realise his dream of becoming the TPCC chief or CM, Jagga said that he will visit Delhi to personally complain to Sonia Gandhi against Revanth Reddy

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress TPCC
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp