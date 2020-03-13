Jagga Reddy wants Congress to take action against Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Groupism in the State unit of Congress party has intensified with many senior Congress leaders expressing their displeasure over the attitude of TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy.

In a fresh row, Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy addressed the media on the Assembly premises on Thursday and said that when the party senior leaders, including himself, were fighting for the sake of people and Revanth has been trying to elevate himself with the unnecessary publicity on the social media.

Stating that Revanth left TDP to join Congress thinking he can act according to his whims and fancies, Jagga Reddy asked the party high command to take stringent action against the former. Claiming that Revanth’s followers are referring to their leader as a lion in the social media posts, Jagga Reddy wanted to know if the “lion wins the Parliament election in Malkajgiri constituency with a margin of just 2,000 votes ?”While stating that Revanth will never realise his dream of becoming the TPCC chief or Chief Minister, he said that he will visit Delhi to personally complain to Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi against Revanth Reddy.

Jagga to meet Sonia

