Naxal alert in Telangana

MULUGU/BHUPALPALLY /MAHABUBABAD: Police, in the agency areas of Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mahabubabad districts, are on high alert after they reportedly received intel about entry of Naxals into the State from Chhattisgarh.

Speaking to Express, Mahabubabad Officer on Special Duty (OSD) K Suresh Kumar said that they have begun combing operations after they received information on Naxals entering the State by crossing the Godavari River.

“We are combing forest tracts and have launched a massive vehicle checking operation in Eturunagaram, Tadavai, Wazed and Venkatapuram mandals. We are focusing mainly on the Gothi Koya tribals, who come from Chhattisgarh to Telangana, either for daily wage work or health requirements. Their ID proofs are being checked,” said Suresh.

He further said, “We have intensified the search for lower-rung cadre, particularly in Mulugu and Mahabubabad districts.” He urged public to inform the police about suspicious movement of people.

“There has been no major Maoist activity here since the formation of TS,” said OSD of Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts Sobhan Kumar.