New Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay has his task cut out

KARIMNAGAR: Newly appointed BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has his task cut out. He has to make a dash for power in the State in the next Assembly elections, regardless of the fact that he would be taking on an indomitable leader in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He believes that there is no democracy in Telangana now and that it is time for one to prepare people for a long-drawn out struggle for a democratic Telangana (Prajaswamya Telangana).

Excerpts from an interview

What is your immediate priority?

There is a need for another movement, this time for Praja Swamya Telangana (Democratic Telangana). After TRS came to power, it had neglected the welfare of the youth who in fact were the backbone of the Telangana movement. The same youth are now seething with rage against the TRS for neglecting them. There was no recognition for youth and the kin of those who had laid down their lives. If anyone raises his voice, it is being stifled.

How do you want to go about in your mission?

We have to prevent the TRS and its ally MIM from inflaming passions. Together they are creating problems. I will take out a state-wide yatra to sensitise the people on how corrupt the government had become. We will fight against corruption as it is eating into the vitals of our society.



How do you want to reconstruct Telangana. What is your plan, going forward?

For ensuring all-round development, the State has to trust the Centre. What is happening in Telangana is that whatever funds that are being released by the Centre, they are being diverted to other programmes and schemes. The government is making publicity that the programmes that are being taken up with Central funds are its own. This has to stop.

Will the BJP be making difference in the near term, by taking up agitations in the State?

The BJP would work towards building confidence among the people that there is someone to whom they can turn to when there is trouble. We need to prevent recurrence of riots like those that broke out in Bhainsa. The TRS government should stop acting in a partisan manner and remain impartial in dealing with troubles.



How do you think you can bring down KCR in the next elections?

Winds of change are already blowing. For KCR, he cannot have his way all the time. Politics are always dynamic and no party can remain in power forever. We are confident that people would back us in the next election. Youth are our forte. The action plan that we will have is meant for capturing power in Telangana.