NIT-Warangal student with Coronavirus symptoms isolated

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A suspected case of Coronavirus has been identified in Warangal on Thursday. The patient, a research scholar at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal, has been moved to the isolation ward in MGM Hospital.

According to Superintendent of MGM Hospital B Srinivas Rao, the student — a US returnee — visited the hospital with cold and cough, both symptoms of COVID-19. “He was immediately shifted to the isolation ward. We will shift him to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad after informing the director of Health Department,” said Rao.

NIT-Warangal registrar S Goverdhan, in a press release, said, “The research scholar, with symptoms of Coronavirus, had returned from the USA on March 1, 2020. He had been there to attend a conference. After his return, he went to his native place in Kurnool. He returned to Hanamkonda on March 8, but was staying outside the campus.”

The registrar added, “As he was suffering from cold, cough and fever, he was admitted to a private hospital on March 10. The doctors there alerted the Warangal Urban District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO). Thereafter, he was shifted to the MGM Hospital.”