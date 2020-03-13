STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No respite for Indian students stuck in Italy

Speaking to Express, several students from Telangana, who are stranded in various parts of Italy, lamented their plight.

COVID-19
By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day has passed since the Union Health Ministry had assured that it would help the Indian students stuck in Italy undergo the COVID-19 tests, and in turn, ensure their safe return. However, things have not taken a turn for the better. Left with no place to go, many of these students are trying to find refuge in areas nearby after the Indian embassy in Italy failed to provide them with accommodation.

Speaking to Express, several students from Telangana, who are stranded in various parts of Italy, lamented their plight. “We are being asked to provide certificates proving we’re COVID-19 negative everywhere we go. The medical authorities here are not giving it to us. We had vacated our hostels to go to India, but the Indian Embassy is not permitting us to board flights. They are asking us the certificate,” said Nawaz Khan, who is stuck at Fiumicino FCO Airport in Rome. He is from Begum Bazar in Hyderabad. “Our hostels are also not willing to take us back. They also want us to give them the certificate. What do we do now?” he asked.

Tejasshree, another student from Hyderabad who is stuck at Milan Malpensa Airport, said, “The Embassy is neither providing us with proper accommodation, nor are they sending any medical team to help us. We do not have any place to go to, and we’re running out of money.”

Meanwhile, officials from the Consulate General of India, Milan, told Express that they were not able to provide accommodation to all the Indians due to the transport blockade in Italy. An Embassy official, said, “Under normal circumstances, we would have been able to provide accommodation to more than 1,000 people. But right now, all trains are cancelled and roads are blocked. Because of this, we are not able to bring all Indian students to a single spot.”

Indians stranded in Iran
Hyderabad: Amid the Coronavirus outbreak in Iran, many pilgrims and tourists from Hyderabad are stranded in various parts of the country.   Speaking to Express, Vishnu Shaha, who had left for Iran a month ago and was supposed to return to India a week ago, said that owing to the dearth of flights and COVID-19 certificate tests, tourists from India are left in the lurch. “Even though the Indian government had sent a C-17 Globemaster military aircraft on Monday to evacuate stranded Indian nationals, only 58 of them have been evacuated so far. As many as 1600 people are still stuck here,” he said

