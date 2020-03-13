Police take Jagtial farmer to Jammu

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Arniya police from Jammu and Kashmir, investigating an espionage case, returned to Kustapur village on Thursday with a transit warrant, took farmer Sarikella Linganna for a second time, after producing him before a local court at Metpally on Wednesday night.

It may be recalled that the Arniya police had come to the district on March 2 to question Linganna on why he had transferred `45,000 (on two occasions) to one Rakesh Kumar, a labourer in an Army camp in the UT. Rakesh Kumar had allegedly leaked sensitive data about security installations to a suspected Pakistani girl.

Though the Arniya police produced Linganna before the Metpally court to register a case against him under Section 65B of the Indian Evidence Act so that they can take him along to J&K for further investigation, the court reportedly denied permission for the same due to lack of evidences and the submission of improper documents. They then left for J&K.