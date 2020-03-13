Ponguleti’s followers unhappy

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Thursday was indeed a dull day for both former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and his followers as all their hopes shattered after the TRS leadership decided to renominate its parliamentary party leader K Kesava Rao as the pink party candidate for Rajya Sabha (RS) elections for a second term. In another major blow, it also named former Speaker of the united Andhra Pradesh Assembly KR Suresh Reddy for the second seat.

It may be recalled that both Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and his followers had pinned their hopes on the party nominating him for the RS post. All his political aides and followers, on Thursday, expressed their anger after the party denied him the seat. They alleged that this was a conspiracy by Puvvada Ajay, Nama Nageswara Rao and Tummala Nageswara Rao.

Lok Sabha ticket

In the past too, when he was denied LS ticket, Ponguleti’s aides and followers had staged protests demanding the same. Ponguleti, however, pacified them.