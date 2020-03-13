Senior IPS officer files affidavit in CAT

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the light of Central government’s recent communication to AP Chief Secretary confirming suspension of senior IPS officer and former intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao, the senior officer on Thursday filed an affidavit before the Central Administrative Tribunal with a plea to ignore the letter issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs to AP Chief Secretary on March 7 (ratifying his suspension).

On March 6, the tribunal has reserved its judgment in the case filed by the officer challenging his suspension by AP government. Rao, in his counter affidavit, claimed that the letter from Home Ministry has no relevance to the issues raised by him before the tribunal. He submitted that the AP government has filed a petition on March 11 seeking permission to file the communication addressed by the Home Ministry to State Chief Secretary.