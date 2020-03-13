STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Assembly to discuss COVID-19 today

Thermal screening is being done for passengers arriving from foreign countries at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in the city.

Published: 13th March 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Assembly

Telangana Assembly. (File Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To allay fears of people on Coronavirus spreading in the State, the State Assembly has decided to take up a short discussion on the issue on Friday. Providing details on COVID-19 during Question Hour in the Assembly on Thursday, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said only one case has been tested positive for COVID-19 in the State till date. A State-level coordination committee has been formed and a nodal officer has been designated for monitoring the situation. A state control room was set up in Hyderabad and 104 call centre is operating as corona helpline, he said.

Thermal screening is being done for passengers arriving from foreign countries at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in the city. The Minister further said that isolation wards have been established in 13 government hospitals in the State, while an ICMR accredited COVID-19 testing lab has been set up at Gandhi Hospital. Awareness programmes are being taken up across the State, he explained.

Meanwhile, Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy raised the issue during Zero Hour and requested the Home Minister Mahmood Ali  to suspend breath analyser tests to catch violators of drunken driving for about 20-30 days. He stated that the police were using the same straw to test multiple commuters which was creating a scare of spreading of the virus among commuters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19 Telangana Assembly
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp