Telangana Assembly to discuss COVID-19 today

HYDERABAD: To allay fears of people on Coronavirus spreading in the State, the State Assembly has decided to take up a short discussion on the issue on Friday. Providing details on COVID-19 during Question Hour in the Assembly on Thursday, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said only one case has been tested positive for COVID-19 in the State till date. A State-level coordination committee has been formed and a nodal officer has been designated for monitoring the situation. A state control room was set up in Hyderabad and 104 call centre is operating as corona helpline, he said.

Thermal screening is being done for passengers arriving from foreign countries at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in the city. The Minister further said that isolation wards have been established in 13 government hospitals in the State, while an ICMR accredited COVID-19 testing lab has been set up at Gandhi Hospital. Awareness programmes are being taken up across the State, he explained.

Meanwhile, Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy raised the issue during Zero Hour and requested the Home Minister Mahmood Ali to suspend breath analyser tests to catch violators of drunken driving for about 20-30 days. He stated that the police were using the same straw to test multiple commuters which was creating a scare of spreading of the virus among commuters.