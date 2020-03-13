STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virus awareness need of the hour: Telangana High Court

Court asks govt whether it has constituted teams to monitor treatment being provided in private hospitals; wants State to take preventive steps in slums.

Published: 13th March 2020 09:21 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing satisfaction with the preventive steps taken by the Telangana government against spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the State, a division bench of the High Court on Thursday directed the State government to conduct awareness programmes in schools and colleges on the virus. The Court also directed the government to inform whether it has constituted teams to monitor the facilities and treatment being provided in private hospitals. More preventive steps should be taken particularly in slums, the bench noted.Taking a serious view of sanitisers and face masks being sold at exorbitant prices, the bench directed the government to furnish details of hoarders and action initiated against them.

Further, it directed both the Centre and the State government to submit status report and to file detailed affidavits on the issue. “World Health Organization (WHO) has declared more than 73 countries as Coronavirus affected. Now, there is almost a panic situation prevailing in the US,’’ the bench observed.
Pursuant to earlier order of the court, State Advocate General BS Prasad filed a report in the court about the steps taken to check spread of the virus. He said that more Coronavirus testing centres have been set up in Osmania  hospital which will start functioning from Friday and  laboratories were set up at MGM hospital in Warangal and Fever hospital in Hyderabad which will function from March 20.

A team of doctors have already left for Kerala to study the practices being followed there. The drug inspectors are keeping a strict vigil on medical stores which are selling sanitisers and face masks at exorbitant rates and taking action against them, he added.

Replying to a query, Dr Shankar, director of Institution of Preventive Medicine, Hyderabad,  who appeared in court, said that each testing centre has the capacity to test 100 cases every four hours. The five testing centres can test about 500 cases in a single day. Mere washing  hands with soap will suffice in keeping this virus at bay.

No plan to set up new ICUs, says Eatala
As of yet, there’s no plan to set up new Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in government and area hospitals in the State, said Health Minister Eatala Rajender in the Assembly on Thursday. The Minister added that they would not be upgrading the existing ICUs either owing to financial constraints. Eatala said that the existing ICUs would be effectively used in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak in the country

Ensure safety of sanitation staff: Mayor
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan instructed officials to ensure that all sanitation workers wear radium jackets, gloves and masks while on duty, in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. The Mayor held a review meeting with GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and other officials on Coronavirus on Thursday

