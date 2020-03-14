STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s Bihar meeting cancelled amid coronavirus crisis

The permission was not granted on the grounds of restricting mass gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus.

Published: 14th March 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bihar government, on Friday, cancelled the permission for ‘Jan Chetna Rally’ led by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, which was scheduled for Saturday, due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. The permission was not granted on the grounds of restricting mass gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus. The party said that it would conduct the meeting sometime in the future.

It is important to note that AIMIM was all set to go ahead with the public meeting until late Friday. Earlier in the day, when Express had contacted an AIMIM leader regarding the meeting, they said that as a lot of preparation had gone into meeting, they were unwilling to cancel it. They added that the severity of the Coronavirus outbreak was still unknown.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders had cancelled their Holi Milan events. The PM had also cancelled his Dhaka trip after three coronavirus cases were confirmed in the country. Other major events like IPL has also been postponed.

