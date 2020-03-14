STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi demands CBI probe into Telangana Wakf Board activities

MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi has demanded the State government to order a probe by CBI or CID or by a sitting judge of the High Court into the activities of Wakf Board in the State. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi has demanded the State government to order a probe by CBI or CID or by a sitting judge of the High Court into the activities of Wakf Board in the State. 

Speaking in the Assembly on Friday, Akbaruddin said that those who passed SSC were promoted as assistant secretaries in the Wakf Board.

Though the Wakf Board did not have any vehicle, two drivers were appointed with huge salaries, he said.Alleging that a large extent of Wakf lands were being encroached upon by some private persons, the AIMIM MLA wanted the State government to protect the Wakf lands.

