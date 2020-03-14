Coronavirus: Telangana shuts down cinema halls, schools to contain COVID-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All cinema halls, and educational institutions will be shut down in Telangana till March 31 starting from Sunday (March 15). This decision was taken as a precautionary measure to control the spread of coronavirus by a high-level committee on Saturday.

However, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made it clear that the ongoing Intermediate examinations will continue as per schedule and so will the Class 10 board examination that is scheduled to start from March 19.

The committee meeting was chaired by the CM was participated by heads of various government departments, including health, education and municipal and urban development.

The business of the Legislative Assembly has also been postponed. The ongoing budget session was supposed to continue until March 20.

On Saturday, one more confirmed case of coronavirus was confirmed in the state, taking the number of positive cases detected in Telangana till now to two.

The person who has been tested positive had travelled to India from Italy and is presently admitted to the isolation ward at Gandhi Hospital.

Apart from this, two more suspected cases have been detected whose samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune.