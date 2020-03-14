Girl from Telangana's Warangal secures fourth rank in GATE exams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vidisha, from Warangal Urban district, secured the fourth rank in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering - 2020 exam in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (MME) stream. The IIT-Delhi administration on Friday released the exam results along with subject-wise topper’s list.

As per results, Daksh Pamar from Hyderabad secured 12th rank in Biotechnology. Two students from the State, Aabhaas Dasgupta and Shashidhar Gangavarapu, secured 22nd rank in CS Engineering and MME respectively.