Gram panchayats with income less than Rs 5 lakh to get extra funds: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Rao, who initiated a short discussion on Palle Pragathi programme in Assembly on Friday, said the state Government is releasing Rs 339 crore grants every month.

Published: 14th March 2020 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 899 gram panchayats in the State with less than 500 population and whose annual income is less than Rs 5 lakh will get additional grants from 2020-21, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said.

Rao, who initiated a short discussion on Palle Pragathi programme in Assembly on Friday, said the state Government is releasing Rs 339 crore grants every month. The number of panchayats have been increased from 8,692 to 12,751. 

He wanted all gram panchayats get a minimum of Rs 5 lakh as annual grant and additional funds if required required would be provided.

3.44 lakh houses to be build this year

The State government will construct 3.44 lakh 2BHK houses in 2020-21. This was informed by Housing Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy in the Assembly.

The minister, however, said that the Central government’s contribution to the 2BHK houses was just 17 per cent of the total amount spent by the State government. So far, the State government has spent Rs 7,800 crore on 2BHK houses.

No hike in scholarships to minority students

Minorities Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar informed the Assembly that there was no proposal to enhance scholarship amount to poor minority students to pursue studies in foreign universities under Chief Minister Overseas Scholarship Scheme.

TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Palle Pragathi programme Telangana gram panchayats
