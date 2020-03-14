STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Over 50 Telugu people in Italy face long wait to be tested amid coronavirus lockdown

However, the conundrum lies in the fact that the Italian government is not ready to test anyone until they have symptoms.

Published: 14th March 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

A man walks by the Colosseum in Rome on Friday

A man walks by the Colosseum in Rome on Friday. (Photo| AP)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fate of over 50 students from Telangana who are stuck in Italy amid the COVID-19 lockdown remains uncertain. It may take two weeks before the results of their medical tests come through, and they are finally able to return.

On Friday morning, a team of five medical professionals reached the Indian Embassy in Rome. They would be testing around 120 Indian citizens in Italy for Coronavirus. However, the process is long-drawn as their samples will be collected in Italy but the testing will be done in India. 

Raouf Ahmed Khan, a resident of King’s Colony in Hyderabad, who is currently stuck in the airport with others, said, "They will be collecting samples of around 10-15 people each day. I have not been given a slot today. I have been asked to come tomorrow."

At this rate, it is safe to assume that it would easily take at least a week for the test results to return. He appealed that the samples be tested in Italy rather than in India. "This would fast-track our return home," he said.

Ahmed Khan and others found themselves in this current situation after the Indian government made it mandatory for everyone travelling from Italy from March 12 onwards to procure a no-Coronavirus certificate. However, the conundrum lies in the fact that the Italian government is not ready to test anyone until they have symptoms.They have also appealed to the Indian embassy to arrange for their accommodation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Italy Telugu Telugu Italy coronavirus Italy lockdown Coronavirus scare
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Narrow escape for 26 passengers after private bus catches fire in Hyderabad
Doctors screen a patient in an area set aside for possible COVID-19 patients at a homeopathic hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi declares coronavirus as epidemic, total cases in India 84
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp