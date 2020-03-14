Over 50 Telugu people in Italy face long wait to be tested amid coronavirus lockdown

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fate of over 50 students from Telangana who are stuck in Italy amid the COVID-19 lockdown remains uncertain. It may take two weeks before the results of their medical tests come through, and they are finally able to return.

On Friday morning, a team of five medical professionals reached the Indian Embassy in Rome. They would be testing around 120 Indian citizens in Italy for Coronavirus. However, the process is long-drawn as their samples will be collected in Italy but the testing will be done in India.

Raouf Ahmed Khan, a resident of King’s Colony in Hyderabad, who is currently stuck in the airport with others, said, "They will be collecting samples of around 10-15 people each day. I have not been given a slot today. I have been asked to come tomorrow."

At this rate, it is safe to assume that it would easily take at least a week for the test results to return. He appealed that the samples be tested in Italy rather than in India. "This would fast-track our return home," he said.

Ahmed Khan and others found themselves in this current situation after the Indian government made it mandatory for everyone travelling from Italy from March 12 onwards to procure a no-Coronavirus certificate. However, the conundrum lies in the fact that the Italian government is not ready to test anyone until they have symptoms.They have also appealed to the Indian embassy to arrange for their accommodation.