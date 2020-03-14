Reject NPR, says Human Rights Forum

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) on Friday demanded that the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments pass resolutions in their respective Assemblies rejecting the NPR exercise in its totality and not just limit themselves to reverting to the 2010 version of it. The organisation alleged that the NPR, CAA and NRC are “inextricably linked legally” and allow the “executive to pick and choose whose citizenship it wishes to interrogate”.

“HRF believes that the NPR is a survey exercise that collects data for an NRC. In other words, data from the NPR will be used to identify ‘doubtful’ citizens and in turn create an NRC,” the oraganisation said in a release.