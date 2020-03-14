Rs 1.5cr for TS temple event

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Sri Sita Ramachandra Devasthanam officials have decided to spend `1.50 crore for the upcoming Seetha Rama Kalyanam from April 2 to 3 in Bhadrachalam.

More than one lakh devotees from across the country will visit the temple to witness the Kalyanam and Pattabhisekham. The temple officials have met with district officials twice to ensure the event is successful.

District collector MVS Reddy and district minister Puvaada Ajay Kumar instructed officials to make fool-proof arrangements as CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will be present at the events.