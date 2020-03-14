STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC to hear Congress leader A Revanth Reddy's pleas on March 17

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice G Sridevi of Telangana High Court on Friday posted to March 17 to dispose of three writ petitions filed by Congress MP A Revanth Reddy challenging his arrest. The pleas, one seeking bail, another to set aside his remand order and the third to quash the FIR, will be heard on Tuesday for passing final orders, the judge said.

Supreme Court senior advocate Salman Khurshid on Friday appearing for the petitioner urged the High Court to grant him bail in the case registered against him under various sections of the IPC and Aircraft Act, which has a maximum punishment of one month and a fine of Rs 200.

He said that the petitioner was not served the mandatory notice under 41-A CrPC. He also argued that Section 188 IPC was unnecessary as the petitioner was not involved in any disobedience to a public servant order.

He further pleaded release of the petitioner on bail as Parliamentary budget session was in progress. Disputing the submissions, State public prosecutor C Pratap Reddy contended that the drone camera was flown without permission from competent authority.

After hearing both sides, the judge posted the matter to March 17 saying that she will dispose all the three petitions on the next date of case hearing.

Khuntia diktat to partymen

As a section of State Congress leaders were making press statements  against Revanth Reddy over drone camera issue,  AICC in-charge for Telangana RC Khuntia on Friday issued a diktat to partymen not to make statements in media on Revanth’s arrest.

