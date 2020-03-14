TS to develop 6 airports to improve connectivity

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TELANGANA will get three new greenfield airports, start operations at three existing airports and get a chain of heliports to connect remote parts of the State, Minister for IT and Industry KT Rama Rao announced on Friday. The State will also get a world-class aerospace university, the Minister said.

KTR was speaking at the Wings India 2020 event organised in the city by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India (AAI). The event was attended by more than a 100 exhibitors and 500 delegates. Speaking at the event, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Joint Secretary, Usha Padhee said that India is poised to become the epicentre of growth in aerospace.

The new greenfield airports will come up at Kothagudem, Jakranpally in Nizamabad and Gudibanda village of Addakkal mandal in Mahbubnagar. Existing airports at Warangal, Basanthnagar in Peddapally and Adilabad will be developed and operationalised soon. The State government has appointed AAI as the consultant to prepare techno-feasibility studies for existing airstrips and the greenfield airports.

The minister said the State is actively working with various stakeholders to make the Warangal airport functional. The airport falls within the concession zone of 150 km agreed with the international airport at Hyderabad and he said he has requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation to include it under the Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme. He said all the stakeholders have agreed to work together to operationalise the Warangal airport soon. The airport will have an operating model similar to Bidar airport and will help boost regional air transport and support the mega textile park and IT hub in Warangal.

Rama Rao also said that the government is planning to establish a world-class aerospace university in Telangana in partnership with industry and global universities.He also said the State government is looking at the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) sector as a great opportunity for investment and high-value employment creation.

The Minister pointed out that the State currently has two MROs operated by GMR and Air India. He also pointed out that the State has five dedicated aerospace parks.

TS gets ‘most dedicated outlook for aerospace’

Hyderabad: Telangana was awarded the ‘State with Most Dedicated Outlook For Aerospace Industry’ at the Wings India 2020 awards on Friday. The Hyderabad International Airport won the Aviation Sustainability and Environment award. Bangalore Airport won the Best Airport (more than 25 million pax). Awards were given by IT Minister KT Rama Rao. They were given in 19 categories including Best Domestic Airline (Scheduled) for Vistara, Best UDAN Airport for Hubballi Airport and best MRO service provider for GMR Aero Technic Ltd

SpiceJet and GHASL to develop free trade zone

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ Ltd (GHASL), part of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), signed an agreement to lease space for air carrier SpiceJet Ltd. The facility will carry warehousing, distribution and trading activity within the Free Trade Warehousing Zone of the SEZ, known as GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park. The facility will have 33,000 sqft, and can be expanded to another one lakh sqft. “SpiceJet Ltd is a welcome addition to the Free Trade Zone at GMR Aerospace & Industrial SEZ,” said Aman Kapoor, CEO, GMR Airport Land Development