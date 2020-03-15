1,200 check dams to be built in two years: Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government will take up construction of 1,200 check dams on streams in command area of major and medium irrigation projects with an estimated cost of Rs 3,825 crore over the next two financial years, Finance Minister Harish Rao has said..

The construction of 600 check dams will begin shortly after commencement of 2020-21 financial year, while the remaining 600 check dams would be constructed in 2021-22, he said. Speaking during the Question Hour in the State Assembly on Saturday, Harish Raosaid: ‘’ the State had the right to utilise 1,253 tmcft water from Godavari and Krishna rivers, which was denied to Telangana region in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. But soon after the State formation, the government concentrated on making optimum usage of available water.

To prevent pilferage of water from various projects as well as use water available in small streams and rivulets, the State government took up construction of check dams,” he said. After formation of Telangana State, the government took up construction of 146 check dams for irrigating about 56,776 acres. While 53 of them have been completed, the remaining check dams are in various stages of construction.

After the construction of new check dams, the State would be able to store about 15 tmcft water that can be used to irrigate about three lakh acres, he said adding the groundwater levels would also improve in the surrounding areas. “The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) is funding the construction of 1200 check dams,’’ Harish Rao said adding the amount has already been allotted.