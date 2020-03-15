Congress is the biggest Corona in country: KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress was the biggest Coronavirus that gripped the country, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said in the State Assembly on Saturday. When Congress MLA Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that both the Centre and the State governments were not taking adequate measures to contain spread the virus during a short discussion on COVID-19, the Chief Minister retorted by saying “the Congress is the biggest Corona that gripped the country.’’

Finding fault with the allegations, Rao said that the Central government is taking all necessary steps to control Coronavirus. “It is not correct to say that the Centre is not taking any steps. In fact, the State governments ruled by the Congress were also taking all possible measures to contain the virus,” the Chief Minister said.

Stating that the Coronavirus did not take dangerous proportion in the State, Rao said his government was ready to spend Rs 5,000 crore to fight the epidemic. However, Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy requested the Speaker to remove CM’s statement on the Congress from the records. “The Congress party has a history of 130 years. It is not fair to make comments on the Congress,” Rajagopal Reddy said.

CM acting irrationally, says Bhatti

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has criticised that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been acting irrational in his actions to control Coronavirus. Addressing newsmen at media point in the Assembly on Saturday, he wondered if the CM was aware that people are panicking and asked him not to pass comments irresponsibly. He asked KCR to be realistic, logical in facing the virus and asked the government to take steps to contain virus.

26,050 government schools

50,000 private schools

2,558 junior colleges

1,157 degree colleges

More than 700 theaters (including multiplexes)