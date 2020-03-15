COVID-19: Schools, theatres shut, supermarts to stay open in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Saturday sounded a high alert over Coronavirus. Though the number of COVID-19 patients is only two as of now, the government has announced two-phase action plan, as a precautionary measure. The first plan is for a week and the second for 15 days. The Cabinet which met here on Saturday finalised the anti-Corona action plan.

In the one week action plan, all public meetings, seminars, workshops, festivals, rallies, exhibitions, trade fairs and cultural events will not be permitted. Cinema halls, bars, pubs and membership clubs like Nizam Club will be closed. The indoor and outdoor stadiums, swimming pools, gyms, zoo parks, amusements parks and museums will also be closed. All sports events were also cancelled in the State.

As part of the 15-day action plan, all educational institutions right from primary schools to universities will be closed up to March 31. These include summer classes and coaching centres. Violators would face serious action. Holidays have been declared for MBBS, Nursing and Dental students, except final year and PG students.However, SCC and Intermediate examinations will be conducted as per the schedule. The government welfare hostels will be closed, but those students writing Board examinations will be allowed to stay in the hostels.

In a day of fast developments, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao explained in the State Assembly about the current situation in the State, as part of short discussion on COVID-19. Later, Rao held a high-level meeting with the officials in the lobbies of the Assembly on the virus. Later, the State Cabinet meeting was held at Pragathi Bhavan and took stock of the situation.

Speaking to reporters later, the Chief Minister said that there was no need to panick over COVID-19. “Only two positive cases were reported in the State and those two persons visited foreign countries. People need not panic as the virus is not India-born and the situation is not alarming,” he said adding Telangana had no seaports and had only one airport.

However, as a precautionary measures the Chief Minister advised people to avoid large congregations. The Cabinet also decided to keep Rs 500 crore at the disposal of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take all necessary steps to contain the spread of the disease. The Chief Minister said that 1,020 isolation beds, 321 intensive care unit beds and 240 ventilators were ready in the State. “Four places were identified for quarantine,” he said. Earlier in the day, Rao said in the Assembly said that those who came from other countries would be kept at Dulapally forest academy and Vikarabad Harita hotel, where 150 rooms and 30 suits were made available for suspected cases.

BUSES, METRO TO CONTINUE

While public transportation, including Hyderabad Metro Rail and TSRTC buses, will continue to operate normally, the respective operators will maintain sanitation and hygiene

LOW-KEY WEDDINGS

The Chief Minister said that those marriage halls which were booked up to March 31 would be allowed to conduct marriages. But, the total attendance should not cross 200. “No marriage hall or function hall should be booked for marriages after April 1,” he said.

MALLS TO STAY OPEN

The State Cabinet has decided not to close big malls and supermarkets. The CM said he did not want the public to face any kind of shortage for groceries.

TASK FORCE

A task force comprising officials from Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration, Forest, Police and other departments has been constituted for constant monitoring of the situation.