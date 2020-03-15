STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Excise revenue up through sale of liquor: Minister

The State’s revenue through the sale of liquor has doubled in the last five years, but the sale of liquor has not increased abnormally, claimed Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud.

Published: 15th March 2020 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud

Telangana Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State’s revenue through the sale of liquor has doubled in the last five years, but the sale of liquor has not increased abnormally, claimed Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud. Speaking in the Assembly on Saturday, Goud explained that the Excise revenue in 2014-15 was `10,238 crore. The income was doubled due to plugging of loopholes and non-duty paid liquor sales were controlled. 

He explained that the sale of liquor was up by 11 per cent in the last five years and the sale of beer was up by just nine per cent. The minister, however, said  complete prohibition of liquor was not possible. He explained how the prohibition of liquor failed in the then combined Andhra Pradesh. The Excise Minister said that they earmarked `25 crore in 2020-21 Budget for Neera. “Very shortly, Neera stall will be opened on the Tank Bund,” he said.

In his reply to the revenue demand,  on behalf of the Chief Minister, Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy said that around 10 lakh acres of lands were in various disputes and their titles were not clear in the State. “Of the 1.7 crore acres of lands belonging to 70 lakh farmers, the titles were clear for 1.50 crore acres belonging to 60 lakh farmers. In the remaining 20 lakh acres, the titles were not proper for 3.31 lakh acres as the farmers of those lands did not provide Aadhar numbers.

For another 1.63 lakh acres, the farmers did not came forward for the mutation of lands. Another 10 lakh acres of lands are in various disputes,” the minister said.  Vemula Prsanth Reddy said discussions were still on for framing the new Revenue Bill. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that shepherds who paid DDs would get sheep after June. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana revenue liquor V Srinivas Goud
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp