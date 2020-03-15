Fire guts a compartment of parked train at Moula Ali station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A compartment of a special train parked at Moula Ali railway station was gutted in a fire on Saturday night. No one was injured in the incident and police suspect ordinary miscreants behind the incident.

The train was parked near Moula Ali station yard for maintenance purpose. The fire broke out around 10:30 am. Upon noticing the smoke from the parked train, the staff informed the fire department officials. The fire department deployed three fire tenders from Malkajgiri, Moula Ali, and Cherlapally to prevent the flames from spreading to other compartments.

After the RPF alerted the SCR authorities, regional officers rushed to the spot. The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident after registering a case.