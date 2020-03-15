‘KCR Kits improved institutional deliveries’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Eatala Rajender has said deliveries at government hospitals have increased from 30 per cent to 51 per cent after the launch of KCR Kit scheme in the State. About 6.47 lakh families benefited under KCR Kit scheme till the end of February this year where the State government spent about Rs Rs 826.5 crore

Answering a question during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Saturday, the minister said to handle the increasing number of institutional deliveries in the government hospitals, about 305 labour rooms were renovated or upgraded at an expenditure of Rs 28.46 crore. Around 39 new Mother and Child Hospitals were sanctioned with an outlay of RsRs 640.35 crore.

To another question, Eatala said that there is no proposal to pay Rs 5 lakh financial aid to families of those who died due to dengue. He said a sum of Rs 10,000 crore has been earmarked for development of Hyderabad and a substantial amount would be utilised for Musi river beautification. The government has planned 350 Basthi Dawakhanas in GHMC limits, of which 122 are functioning in Hyderabad, he said.