STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Newlywed 19-year-old hangs self over hubby’s affair with her mother

According to police, Anitha, Vandana’s mother is separated from her husband and lives with her two daughters at Almasguda.

Published: 15th March 2020 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old newly-wed girl, who was married to her mother’s lover, committed suicide at Meerpet, when she discovered that her husband was continuing his affair with her mother. The victim, V Vandana, was found hanging at their home. Police recovered a suicide note written by her saying she was upset over the murky affair. 

According to police, Anitha, Vandana’s mother is separated from her husband and lives with her two daughters at Almasguda. A year ago, Anitha met Peram Naveen Kumar at her workplace and they began a relationship. Naveen would frequently visit Anitha’s house. Since she did not want to remarry but wanted Naveen to stay in her house, Anitha got him married to her daughter. 

Vandana had frequent fights with her mother when the latter continued her affair with Naveen, said police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
suicide Telangana suicide
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp