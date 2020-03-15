Telangana cops start combing ops for Maoist groups

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Police have intensified combing operations in Mancherial and Kumarambheem Asifabad districts after Maoist movements have reportedly increased in certain areas. Around two to three Maoist teams are reportedly trying to enter Mancherial district by crossing the Pranahitha river to reach Gadchorali district of Maharashtra.

District police have increased the combing operation around the borders of Pranhitha river and interior forest areas where the Maoist have a stronghold.

Kumarambheem Asifabad police, in a press note, mentioned the members of the banned Maoist groups and asked citizens to alert them about any suspicious persons. Ramagundam commissioner of police V Satyanarayana inspected the border areas of Neelwai and Kotapelli police station limits. Increased police vigilance and special party, greyhounds and central teams are conducting combing operations.