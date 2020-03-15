STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana shuts all pubs, clubs to contain coronavirus spread

The notice was issued by Chief Secretary and Special Chief Secretary to the government on Saturday.

Bars, Pubs, Discotheques

The Telangana government has ordered the closure of bars, clubs and other public gathering places in the state till March 21 in the wake of an outbreak of coronavirus across the country. | EXPRESS

By ANI

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has ordered the closure of bars, clubs and other public gathering places in the state till March 21 in the wake of an outbreak of coronavirus across the country.

"In the circumstances stated in the reference cited and in exercise of the powers vested under Section 72 of Telangana Excise Act 1968, Government, hereby direct the Director, Prohibition and Excise, Hyderbabad to close all bars, club, tourism bars and permit rooms of A4 shops upto 21st March, 2020," the notification read.

Due to the spurt in cases of coronavirus across the globe, the Union Home Ministry on Saturday categorised the pandemic as "notified disaster".

On Sunday, with 14 new positive cases of coronavirus, India's tally has reached 107, as per Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic.

