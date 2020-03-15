STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telugu techie stuck in Wuhan reaches home

Published: 15th March 2020 11:01 AM

Coronavirus| A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)

A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Annem Jyothi, the 22-year-old Telugu engineer who languished in the Coronavirus epicentre Wuhan for several weeks before arriving in Delhi on February 28, finally reached home on Saturday for a happy reunion with her family. Her fiancé, Amarnath Reddy, said that Jyothi had completed her 14-day-long mandatory quarantine in Delhi and got clearance to go home. She arrived at Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad on Saturday evening.

Amarnath and other family members received her and escorted her home at Bheemunipatnam village in Koilkuntla mandal of Kurnool district, by road. The family eagerly waited to see her.Jyothi was recruited for the TCL unit at Sri City in Chittoor district and was undergoing training at the TCL headquarters since November, along with 57 others.

It may be mentioned that she was denied permission in the first and second evacuation plans on February 1, as she had slightly higher than the normal fever. Though she lived in the Coronavirus epicentre Wuhan, she was not affected. She was included in the third evacuation plan and was airlifted on February 28.
During the stay there, she had to live alone in the dormitory on the fifth floor of the residential complex, where many people had left. The company had provided food but staying alone in isolation for four weeks was what was traumatic for her. 

Distress calls
Jyothi had sent two video messages expressing her worry about being in Wuhan. She made a request to officials to shift her to a safer location within China. Her worried family members made appeals to authorities concerned to help bring her back home

