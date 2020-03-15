Yes, drones can deliver med supplies too

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The State government demonstrated the capability of India’s first medical delivery platform through drones on Saturday at Begumpet Airport as part of the Wings India-2020 programme.

When implemented, the artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled drone, which can be controlled through a mobile app, will provide medical supplies to remote areas and primary health care (PHC) providers. Express had reported that Telangana government was planning to drop medicines in remote areas of Adilabad and Karimnagar through drones.

The test demonstration was undertaken by the State and Marut Drones in the presence of officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, World Economic Forum and others.

The State government had acquired exemptions from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and permission from the city police for the demonstration.

This is part of the ‘Medicine from the Sky’ project that the State government, World Economic Forum (WEF) and HealthNet Global are jointly working on. Meanwhile, while presenting the case of Telangana in the emerging technologies sector, particularly in drones, IT and Industries, Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “The State is calling for proposals from drones service providers, to demonstrate providing safe, accurate and reliable pickup and delivery of healthcare items, including medicines, vaccines, units of blood, diagnostic specimens and other lifesaving equipment”

Apart from this, a workshop was organised at the Wings India 2020 programme that brought leaders from the medical, drone, public sectors, and philanthropic communities to look at the opportunities and challenges in applying emerging technology to improve health outcomes. Attendees included Joint Secretary of MoCA, Amber Dubey; representatives from DGCA, National Health Authority, UNICEF, Bill and Mellinda Gates Foundation, and State’s health department, among others.

State signs MoU on Drone pilot training

The State government signed an MoU with DJI, a company in the civilian unmanned aviation industry, accounting for over 70 per cent of the world’s drone market. The partnership with DJI will focus primarily on drone pilot training. The company will also share its latest products and solutions information, the global knowledge and experience in policy and regulation, the global commercial drone application scenarios, and other unmanned aerial vehicle-related information with the State government. As the regulatory environment improves, the partnership will only grow stronger.