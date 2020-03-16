Centre to release detailed report on coronavirus today: G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Centre will release a detailed report on COVID-19 and the preventive measures on Monday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, he said that the Centre is vigilant and taking all preventive measures to deal with the virus outbreak.

He said paramilitary forces have been working all over the country to prevent the spread of the disease and if need be, the Central government is ready to utilise CRPF personnel in Hyderabad too.

The Minister said that there is no panic-like situation prevailing in India but advised people to take precautionary measures against the virus. He said the Indian Government has done a lot to bring back Indians citizens stranded in other countries.